The Summit is no longer publishing. This archive is for historical purposes.

The Carlington Summit was a volunteer-run, non-profit community newspaper operating in the Carlington area of Ottawa, Canada since June 1993. Publishing dates were monthly, September to June. The last issue was published in February 2002.

The Carlington Summit accepted articles from all community groups in Carlington. With a distribution of over 5,000 in the area bounded by Baseline Rd, Clyde Av, Carling Av and Fisher Av, the Summit was an excellent vehicle for promoting your local group or upcoming event.